NBA players launch social media 'game-changing play' campaign

Several NBA players have launched a fundraising campaign to engage their fans in their effort to address water scarcity.

They are part of the Waterboys initiative's Hoops2o program, and they will be showcasing their favorite game-changing plays of their careers.

The social media campaign is running through Dec. 15, and it highlights how water is a significant game-changing investment for communities.

The players who are participating include several familiar faces to University of Virginia fans. The ten players are Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Anderson, Donte DiVincenzo, Tim Frazier, Kyle Guy, Joe Harris, De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Lowry, Garrett Temple and Anthony Tolliver.

"This time of year, there is a unique focus on gift-giving, and we want to encourage people to give the gift of clean water to those who need it most," said Brogdon, who founded the Hoops2o program. "Just like basketball players have the opportunity to influence the outcome of a game, clean water changes the daily lives of individuals and communities. My teammates and I have been lucky to make some game-changing plays in our basketball careers, but we believe the ultimate game-changing play happens beyond the paint."

Through Dec. 15, Brogdon and the other members of the Hoops2o team will post their favorite game-changing plays from their careers on social media and encourage fans to make a similar "play" by contributing $8 at the program's website, in the Related Links box, to provide water to one person.

According to a release, each $8 donation will go toward the funding of Hoops2o sustainable well projects that serve communities of up to 7,500 people in Tanzania and Kenya.

By taking part in this campaign, the fans will be able to help change the future of such communities in need, because each well project that gets built has a major impact on the community through improved health, increased educational opportunities, and greater economic development.

"The best play makes you stand up and cheer and are talked about well beyond that single game," added Brogdon. "Providing water is that big play on a global level, the play that changes everything. We've been able to help over 20,000 people so far through Hoops2o, and I'm hopeful by the end of this campaign, we will be adding a few more thousand people to the number we serve."

Waterboys was started by former NFL and UVA football player Chris Long and it has helped more than 330,000 people gain access to clean water in East Africa since 2015.