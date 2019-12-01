New Orleans PD: 11 people shot on Canal Street, 2 in critical condition

Eleven people were shot on Canal Street early Sunday morning leaving two in critical condition, according to NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson.

Authorities say the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Canal St. around 3:25 a.m.

Five victims were taken to University Medical Center and the other five were taken to Tulane Medical Center. One victim was shot in the chest and another was shot to the torso. The conditions of the other victims were not known.

Ferguson said officers were in the 700 block of Canal Street when they heard the shots and believed they were being fired upon.

One person was detained, but it is not clear what that person’s involvement is.

Detectives are in the process of speaking to witnesses and working to obtain surveillance video.

The shooting comes on a busy weekend with thousands of people in town for the Bayou Classic.

Louisiana State Police and federal officers are assisting NOPD in response and investigation.

