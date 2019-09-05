Name released of man killed in Blue Ridge Parkway crash

National Park Service rangers have released the name of a Roanoke man killed in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

About 3 p.m. Monday, Parkway dispatchers were called with a report of a head-on crash involving two vehicles near Milepost 132.

The caller to dispatch said one vehicle had left the road and was down an embankment, with the second vehicle on fire on the road. National Park Service Rangers found 34-year-old Ian Mills dead of injuries sustained in the crash. All other occupants of both vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of various injuries.

The Park Service says the road remains closed between Milepost 121 and 136 as crews assess road damage that occurred as a result of the fire. There is no estimate when that section of the Parkway will reopen.

The crash is still under investigation to determine a cause.

