Nanny dog Blakely comes out of retirement to help raise baby cheetah

Some things just require a father’s touch.

Nanny dog Blakely recently came out of retirement to help parent a baby cheetah. (Source: CNN)

Blakely recently came out of retirement as a nanny dog to help parent a baby cheetah.

The cub was the lone survivor of a litter born last month at the Cincinnati Zoo’s breeding facility.

Officials say single cubs don’t get enough milk from the mother and must be fed by the staff. Lone cubs don’t stimulate their moms enough to produce the milk they need.

But a young cheetah needs more than food, so they brought in Blakely, an Australian Shepherd, to serve as a surrogate parent.

“We can provide nutrition, medical care and some of the TLC that baby animals need, but Blakely can serve as a role model, companion and surrogate parent for them,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s Head of Neonate Care Dawn Strasser.

“Blakely will teach the cub animal etiquette and handle some of the social responsibilities, like snuggling, playing and disciplining, that would typically be performed by a mother.”

Blakley has a long history of surrogate parenting for the zoo.

Before his retirement in 2017, he’d cared for several other cheetah cubs, as well as foxes, wallabies, tiger cubs, an aardvark and a warthog.

Imagine the family reunions.

