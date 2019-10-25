Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office helps to dispose of unused prescriptions

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this weekend and it is a national effort to safely and properly dispose of unused medications.

Attorney General Mark Herring is encouraging Virginians to take advantage of this chance to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications, especially prescription opioids.

Community partners and local law enforcement agencies like the Fluvanna Sheriff's Office will be stationed at locations across the state to accept medications for proper disposal.

"We think it is important given the opioid epidemic right now or the drug crisis we have," said Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office Captain David Wells. "We have a lot of prescription fraud cases and there's a lot of prescription fraud abuse. And these end up in our schools and kids take them and wound up with overdoses, so anything we can do to prevent that we want to do it."

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office will have dropboxes at two locations.

People can drop off unused medications at the sheriff's office in the 100 block of Commons Boulevard, which is open all day, or at Jefferson Pharmacy in the 100 block of Turkeysag Trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"We don't take needles but any personal or unused drugs we will take them," said Wells.

To search for other takeback locations, click on the link in the Related Links box.