National Guard member pleads to stealing dog tags from National Archives

A Virginia National Guard sergeant accused of stealing World War II-era dog tags from the National Archives and Records Administration in Maryland has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office for Maryland said Robert Rumsby of Fredericksburg, Virginia, entered the guilty plea on Friday and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 22 by a federal magistrate in Greenbelt, Maryland.

A criminal complaint said Rumsby told investigators he took dog tags that belonged to four U.S. airmen killed in plane crashes in 1944.

Rumsby's wife is the great-niece of one of the deceased airmen. Rumsby said he gave that airman's dog tags to his wife's grandmother as a Christmas gift and gave another airman's dog tags to a relative of that serviceman.