National park announces fee-free entrance days for 2020

The Shenandoah will have six days next year when its entrance fees will be waived.

Five of the days celebrate national events, and entrance fees at all national parks across the country will be waived on them.

Those five days are Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 20, the first day of National Park Week on April 18, the National Park Service's birthday on Aug. 25, National Public Lands Day on Sept. 26 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The sixth day, Neighbor Appreciation Day, is exclusive to Shenandoah National Park. That will take place June 20.

“Across the country, more than 400 national parks preserve significant natural and cultural areas, each one an important piece of our national identity,” said National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela. “Free entrance days serve as additional motivation for people to get outside and enjoy these places of inspiration and recreation.”

Shenandoah National Park says the entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities including camping and special tours.

The normal entrance fee is $30 per vehicle, $25 per motorcycle, and $15 per individual and it lasts for seven consecutive days.

SNP also offers an annual pass for $55 which provides unlimited entry for one year to the pass owner and their passengers in the same vehicle.

There is also the annual $80 American the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass with grants unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all of the national parks.

Senior citizens, active duty military members, families of fourth-grade students, and disabled citizens may be eligible for free or discounted passes.

