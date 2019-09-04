National ranking puts Virginia's at third in U.S. for student achievement

A national education journal has ranked Virginia's public schools as third in the nation for student achievement.

The Virginia Department of Education reports Education Week's Quality Counts 2019 report gave the Commonwealth a B- for K-12 achievement.

That puts Virginia behind Massachusetts, which earned a B+, and New Jersey, which earned a B.

The ranking is based on student performance on national assessments in reading and mathematics, graduation rates and achievement on Advanced Placement exams.

"This is exciting news as our students begin a new school year," said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. "I look forward to visiting as many schools as I can during the coming weeks and months and personally congratulating teachers, principals, administrators and support professionals for all they do as we strive to make the Commonwealth's schools the best in the nation."

K-12 achievement makes up one-third of the three-part Quality Counts rating system, which also ranks states on the Chance for Success Index and school finance. Virginia earned a B and C respectively on these other two ratings, giving the state an overall B- for 2019.

