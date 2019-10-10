National Geographic Live series Returns to Charlottesville

The Paramount Theater is starting it's National Geographic Live series.

Audience members will have a chance to interact with two National Geographic photographers about their adventures while taking underwater photos in the oceans.

On Thursday morning, the photographers had a performance for school kids from all over Central Virginia through the Arts Education program.

Both photographers say the next event they'll put on is more of a discussion about the planet.

"We're all on a team here, team planet and a lot of people come to these shows, because we have a lot in common, curiosity, and we're part of something bigger," said Jennifer Hayes, a National Geographic Photographer.

David Doubilet, another National Geographic Photographer added, "The most important thing we can do, is to open people's eyes to the sea, because pictures have power, to celebrate, to humiliate, to illuminate, and the power to convinced the unconvinced."

For those unable to attend, the National Geographic Live Series will return to the Paramount Theater in February.