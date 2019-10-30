Washington baseball fan prepares for Game 7 of World Series

As the World Series began, CBS19 News showed you a story from our CBS News sister station WUSA about a 95-year-old lifelong fan of the baseball teams in Washington, D.C.

Norman Willis lives in the Charlottesville area now and got to take part in the festivities ahead of Game 4 of the World Series this past weekend.

Willis got to shout "Play Ball" and rile up the crowd ahead of the game Saturday night in the nation's capital.

"I thought they were very nice to let me be a part of it, because I've been a fan since 1933 and that's a long time," said Willis, a fan of the Washington Nationals.

Now as the World Series heads into a decisive Game 7, Willis gave his thoughts on the Nationals chances to win it all.

"Well I'm certainly hoping that we win, because we have no other chance, this is it," he said. "We have our best pitcher going, so we have a good chance."

Willis and his family, who all share a love of the Nationals, are ready to hopefully cheer their team on to a championship.

If the Nationals win, it will be the first baseball championship in Washington, D.C. since 1924.