Native American reacts to vote to remove Lewis and Clark statue

In a recent special Charlottesville City Council meeting, councilors voted 4-0 to remove what many have called an offensive portrayal of Native American Sacagewea with explorers Meriweather Lewis and William Clark from West Main Street.

Some Native Americans say the problem is the way she is portrayed. She is shown as subservient to the two white explorers.

Grace Softdeer Hays-King is a 20-year Charlottesville resident who says it was tough raising her kids with the statue in such a prominent place.

Now it's on its way out.

"I feel relief, I feel relief that there won't be more children raised passing twice a day to school seeing that statue because you can actually see her face quite well from a car seat. Yeah, I feel relieved," she said.

Charlottesville isn't the first city to remove offensive images of Native Americans on public statues.

In San Francisco, a Native American portrayed as being dominated by a missionary and a conquistador was removed last year after years of protests.