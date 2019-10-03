Nature center to close for renovation

A popular nature center in Richmond, Virginia, will soon be closing temporarily for a $2.3 million renovation.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Maymont’s Robins Nature & Visitor Center will close Nov. 1 and open in March 2020. The center houses fish, turtles, otters and other animals found within the James River and Chesapeake Bay. It attracts roughly 45,000 people each year.

The animals will have upgraded habitats with lighting and heating systems and will be more visible to guests when the center reopens.