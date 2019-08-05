Navy identifies sailor killed after traffic stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- Military authorities have released the name of a sailor who was fatally shot by security personnel at a Navy base in Virginia after a traffic stop.

Navy officials on Monday identified the sailor as 25-year-old Juan Gerardo Medina-Reynaga.

Medina-Reynaga was a native of Kansas assigned to USS George H.W. Bush.

Investigators say security personnel stopped a 2016 Dodge Charger that was being driven erratically on the Virginia Beach military base Friday night.

Officials say Medina-Reynaga sped away from the traffic stop, hitting a gas pump while trying to avoid an automatic barrier.

Medina-Reynaga then led security officers on a foot chase that ended in a struggle. Officials say he was shot after assaulting security personnel and trying to take a weapon from a security officer.

 
