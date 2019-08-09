Need for kidney donors at an all-time high

The need for kidney donors in the United States is at an all-time high according to Dr. Kenneth Brayman, a University of Virginia transplant surgeon.

Brayman says many people go through dialysis whenever they have issues with their kidneys, but it is not a permanent solution.

He says the gap between the number of people on dialysis and the number of transplants per year is alarming.

"There's more than 700,000 people on dialysis in the United States and kidney transplant, there are only 30,000 per year," said Brayman. "We have a huge need for more organs and more kidney donations in an effort to meet the need."

Many patients in need of a transplant go months or even years waiting for a transplant with no guarantee of finding a donor.

"The waiting times are often four, five, or six years to get a kidney off the list," he said. "For patients that are older or have other types of medical issues, that's too long to wait because a certain percentage of them will die while waiting for a transplant."

According to a study by UNOS, about 59 percent of organ transplants since 1988 have been kidney transplants, which is more than double the second-most needed organ, the liver at 22 percent.

Because of the high number of transplants, the need for donors is dire.

"We need to have more people step up as potential living donors," Brayman said. "Then we need more people to say yes when tragedy has struck and a loved one has succumbed to accident or a stroke and families need to be willing to donate those organs in an effort to help those people in need."

For more information on how to become a donor, click on the link in the Related Links box.