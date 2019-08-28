Neighbors react to heavy police presence on Tuesday night

Neighbors in a small Charlottesville neighborhood were not happy with how the Virginia State Police handled an arrest attempt early Tuesday evening.

Officers had a search warrant for a violent, convicted felon who was reportedly in possession of a firearm in the home.

However, residents had no idea what was going on and troopers were not releasing any information at the time of the search.

Tiffany Harris was at home trying to get her child to sleep when she heard a loud bang outside her window.

Neighbors say the bang was a flash-bang used by the police before they entered the home.

"This is a small neighborhood, you really don't hear much down here," Harris said. "There's really not many problems. It's pretty quiet."

Besides being surprised something like this could happen where they live, neighbors were upset at how many police were present, their attire and how they would not relay any information to the public.

"You would think they would have had the decency to be like, can you put the kids inside or you know just kind of don't be so forceful with kids around," added Harris.

Harris and other neighbors have stated that the whole situation was very scary for everybody on the street.

A criminal investigation is now underway.

A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police says there is no new additional information on the case at this time.