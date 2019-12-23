Nelson 151 celebrates 12 Days of Christmas

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson 151 craft beverage trail is celebrating its 12 Days of Christmas for the 10th year.
The first day was Sunday.
Each day until Jan. 4, a different craft beverage business along Route 151 will donate a portion of its proceeds to the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
"We thought the fire department specifically could use the additional funds to invest in services and equipment. We're happy to support a local organization," said Lindsay Dorrier III, the President of Nelson 151.
Below is a schedule of the 12 Days of Christmas
Dec 22: Afton Mountain Vineyards
Dec 23: Valley Road Vineyards
Dec 24: Wild Wolf Brewing Company
Dec 25: Nelson County Economic Development
Dec 26: Devils Backbone Brewing Company
Dec 27: Blue Mountain Brewery
Dec 28: Cardinal Point Winery
Dec 29: Brewing Tree Beer Company
Dec 30: Bold Rock Hard Cider
Dec 31: Blue Toad Hard Cider
Jan 1: Veritas Vineyard & Winery
Jan 2: Hill Top Berry Farm
Jan 3: Flying Fox Vineyard
Jan 4: Silverback Distillery