Nelson 151 celebrates 12 Days of Christmas

The Nelson 151 craft beverage trail is celebrating its 12 Days of Christmas for the 10th year.

The first day was Sunday.

Each day until Jan. 4, a different craft beverage business along Route 151 will donate a portion of its proceeds to the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

"We thought the fire department specifically could use the additional funds to invest in services and equipment. We're happy to support a local organization," said Lindsay Dorrier III, the President of Nelson 151.

Below is a schedule of the 12 Days of Christmas

Dec 22: Afton Mountain Vineyards

Dec 23: Valley Road Vineyards

Dec 24: Wild Wolf Brewing Company

Dec 25: Nelson County Economic Development

Dec 26: Devils Backbone Brewing Company

Dec 27: Blue Mountain Brewery

Dec 28: Cardinal Point Winery

Dec 29: Brewing Tree Beer Company

Dec 30: Bold Rock Hard Cider

Dec 31: Blue Toad Hard Cider

Jan 1: Veritas Vineyard & Winery

Jan 2: Hill Top Berry Farm

Jan 3: Flying Fox Vineyard

Jan 4: Silverback Distillery