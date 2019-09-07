Nelson 29 craft beverage trail launches with a soiree

Virginia Distillery Company held the Spirited Soiree to launch Nelson County's newest craft beverage trail, Nelson 29.

Six businesses will make up the 20-mile trail along Route 29 including Lovingston Winery, DelFosse Vineyards & Winery, Brent Manor Vineyards, Mountain Cove Vineyards, Blue Mountain Barrel House, and Virginia Distillery Company.

The soiree allowed people to do tastings from each of the participating businesses.

Stephanie Wright, president of Nelson 29, said she feels the craft beverage businesses along Route 29 are often overlooked and wants people to realize there are many great options to drink along the trail.

"We're tired of hearing Nelson 29 being the hidden gem area where people come up and they are like wow, you guys are doing fantastic stuff, but we never knew you were here," said Wright. "We are at this point of we need to be known that we are here."

Nelson 29 hopes to do some popups in Charlottesville in December so people in the city can get a taste of what the trail has to offer.

They are currently working on a passport so visitors can keep track of the businesses they go to.