Nelson County declares itself a Second Amendment sanctuary

Nelson County became the latest locality to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to make the county a sanctuary at the Tuesday meeting.

Despite the meeting being at 2 p.m. hundreds of people still showed up to support the resolution and dozens spoke during public comment.

The timing of the meeting was originally a concern for people, resulting in a rally Monday evening where they voiced their support for the declaration.

In the end, Supervisor Ernie Reed was the only no vote motioning to table the resolution for later, but he was overruled.

"I believe that this proposal is an irresponsible act,” said Reed. “It creates decent and divides one person from another."

The other four supervisors felt becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary was the right thing to do.

"They're determined to shove it down your throat,” said Supervisor Thomas Harvey. “And if you think you're going to sit there and wait and then react, the boat's already left.”

Supervisor Jess Rutherford was who originally pushed the board to have the resolution on the agenda.

Both the board and people in the audience said they know becoming a sanctuary means nothing more than taking a stand against Richmond legislators, but that is enough for them.

This vote was part of the last meeting with supervisors Larry Saunders and Thomas Bruguiere on the board.