Nelson County sheriff candidates face off in forum

The Nelson County Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum Thursday at the Nelson Center in Lovingston. The sheriff’s election is one of the most anticipated races in the county.

David Hill is the current sheriff of Nelson County running for re-election. Daniel Jones is a former sheriff's lieutenant and military policeman running against him.

Jones said one of his main goals if he were to be elected is deputy retention.

"In the past three and a half years we've lost over a hundred years of law enforcement experience,” said Jones. “And all of these were from Mr. Hill's hires. He hired them. Not from previous administrations....and these numbers are what is questionable...why are there 24 deputies that left the department."

He said losing the number of deputies they have in recent years is a waste of money and a safety concern.

"To sit there and cover this county with one officer for 400 sq. miles, almost 15,000 people,” said Jones, “that right there alone, that's a safety concern."

Hill recognizes the number of deputies that have left and said he had to make some tough decisions as sheriff.

"There have been people who resigned,” said Hill. “There's been one that's been terminated. But they have to be able to give truthful testimony in court. They have to be honest. That's big with me."

Hill said he has actually made changes already as sheriff to build better moral such as a higher salary for deputies. He hopes to continue what he started.

"Entry-level salaries for a deputy when I came in was $28,500 a year,” said Hill. “That put them at poverty level. The starting pay now is $39,114. That's how big of a discrepancy it was."

Other topics discussed were how to combat the drug problem in the county, and how to better use money and resources.

The deadline to register to vote is October 15.