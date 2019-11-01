Nelson SPCA provides free pet adoptions for veterans

Almost Home: Nelson County SPCA became the second animal shelter in the area to launch their free pet adoption program for veterans.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA also provides this program, which matches veterans with their perfect furry companion for free.

The program was established by Coming Home Well, a nonprofit and radio show that supports veterans.

Tiggy, a mixed breed from Almost Home, is one of the dogs that is up for adoption through the program.

"He is highly intelligent. He's very energetic. He's athletic, but he wants to please," said Denise Merricks, a volunteer at Almost Home. "He loves people. He's great with dogs."

Tiggy was brought to the shelter in early August, and he stayed there until Merricks started fostering him at her home in September.

"We've been teaching him to be a good house pet and have learned more about him, so we know what family will work for him," she said.

The adoption program waives adoption fees for veterans with proof of veteran status and a valid ID.

Merricks said any veteran can come to their shelter to search for their new companion, which she said is part of their mission to help the community.

"The program is about getting companion animals matched up with area veterans," she said. "This is not a therapy dog program, it's not a support dog program, it's simply getting pets into the homes of people that can benefit from that companionship."

With the program, Merricks hopes Tiggy can find his new home.

"I think he's going to be a great hiking and camping buddy for somebody who really wants to be outdoors and active," Merricks said.

Veterans who are interested in this program will need to fill out an application, complete an interview and visit the shelter.

Merricks said this program will continue indefinitely.