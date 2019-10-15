Nelson Sheriff Accused of Toxic Leadership

Several former deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office are saying they left their jobs because Sheriff David Hill created a toxic work environment.

Among the complaints, all of which are disputed by Hill, is one former deputy who says she was forced to resign after she reported sexual harassment by a supervisor.

The deputy requested her name not be used because she’s concerned about the impact on her law enforcement career. She says she was harassed by a supervisor with whom she had previously been friends.

She says joking exchanges gradually became uncomfortable in 2017.

"They became much more sexually suggestive and much more inappropriate and very direct,” she said.

The deputy says she didn’t want to create trouble at work, so she tried to handle the issue herself.

“I backed off, quit joking around as much,” she said. “I kind of tried to keep my distance and just go back to being a very professional relationship."

She says she told her supervisor to stop, and when he didn't, she finally shared what was going on with another supervisor, who reported the issue to Hill.

"I definitely was not expecting to lose my job over this," the deputy said.

But she says that’s what happened.

"They said it was an inappropriate work relationship and not sexual harassment,” she said.

When she was told by a captain who’d overseen the investigation into her claims that she could resign or be fired, she felt betrayed.

"I felt like I should have been able to come forward about this without risking my job," she said.

At a press conference on Monday, Hill explained his answers would be limited, and publicly asked his accusers to sign waivers allowing him to discuss their personnel files.

He denied forcing the deputy to resign after her harassment complaint.

While the Nelson County Sheriff's Office rules say only the sheriff or chief deputy can fire someone, Hill says he wasn't aware that his subordinate had given her that choice. And he says he gave her a glowing recommendation for another job.

"I said this person is very capable, a great person, did a phenomenal job,” Hill said. “Is that a retaliatory type person that would do that? No."

But this deputy isn't the only one with complaints about how the Nelson Sheriff's Office has been run by Hill.

Former Nelson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Robert New is one of several people who publicly posted their complaints about Hill on Facebook. In an August post, New, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, says Hill was erratic and paranoid.

"His mood swings became so regular that the tension in the office was always very high," New wrote.

New says he was demoted by Hill after he complained. He says he was forced to resign, and when he filed a complaint about a hostile work environment with the Virginia Employment commission, it ruled in his favor and gave him unemployment benefits.

And former deputy Micah Holmes recorded his final interaction with Hill in October 2017. He says a toxic work environment led him to seek employment elsewhere. When he gave nearly three weeks notice, he says the sheriff demanded he leave immediately and seemed to issue a veiled threat.

"Just remember you gotta go through this county to go to work," Hill can be heard saying in the recording.

Employment statistics from the sheriff's office gathered in the summer show Hill had hired 42 deputies since he took office in 2016. Twenty-four had left. In press reports in 2017, Hill blamed low pay for the departures, and he says while deputies have left for various reasons, his leadership is not one of them.

He shared a letter of recommendation he says New spontaneously wrote for him when Hill was under criticism for deputy departures in the county back in Aug. 2017.

"I read it. It touched my heart because it was a reflection of what I represent,” Hill said. “What changed between then and now?"

New denies the letter was voluntary. He says he wrote it at Hill's request.

And that comment about speeding made to Micah Holmes? Hill says it was not a threat, just a reminder.

"I should have been more clear,” Hill said. “That individual doesn't have a free pass to fly through our county because it's a pretty big haul."

Asked if Holmes had a history of speeding or what else might have prompted the remark, Hill declined to comment.

Hill says he can be a tough boss with high standards, but he's always fair. And several current deputies who came to the press conference on their day off agreed.

“I’ve seen a lot of great leaders and I’ve seen a lot of bad ones in the military,” said Deputy Zachary Barnett. “David Hill is a great one.”

“I think the Sheriff is doing a great job,” said Deputy Aaron Harris.

Hill believes his critics are targeting him ahead of next month's election.

"What these folks have in common is that there's a clique,” he said. “It's all politically driven, and it's not right. It's not fair to our citizens."

Hill also suggested that CBS19's coverage was spurred by the station's weekend meteorologist Tommy Stafford, the publisher of Blue Ridge LIfe magazine, who has endorsed Hill's opponent, Daniel Jones. Stafford was not consulted for this story.

Reached by phone, Jones declined to comment.

The deputy who filed the sexual harassment complaint says she's not speaking out because of politics.

"People have left due to the administration and due to decisions and actions and statements that were all made by David Hill,” she said. “He chose to make those decisions, and he should own them and be honest about why people left."

