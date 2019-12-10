Nelson gun supporters hold Second Amendment sanctuary rally

Gun supporters in Nelson County gathered in a rally Monday night in front of the Nelson County Circuit Court where the Board of Supervisors will be holding their meeting Tuesday.

Residents would like for the board to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary, joining many other localities in Virginia.

The Board of Supervisors will have their meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, which is why Don Heres organized the rally to be the night before.

"We didn't feel that the working person that had to work all day would be at the two o'clock meeting,” said Heres. “So when they wouldn't move it to 7 p.m. we decided to hold a rally the night before just so we can voice our opinion and they can see how serious we were."

Heres spread the word about the rally through a facebook group titled, “Make Nelson County, VA a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Over 680 people have joined the group just within three weeks. Heres said there is no need to restrict gun rights any more than the laws that are already in place.

"It's a very slippery slope,” said Heres. “There are gun laws on the book and our biggest complaint is they're not being enforced. If they would enforce the ones that were there we would probably see a lot less problems."

Eastern district supervisor, Jesse Rutherford, is who brought the discussion of becoming a sanctuary up to the rest of the board.

"The classification on assault firearms and turning everyone who is a lawful purchase and law-abiding citizen to be a felon the day after that bill is passed is a dangerous thought to have here in Nelson,” said Rutherford. “And it hits home for a lot of us and as you can see we have hundreds of people here today and they feel the same way."

Governor Ralph Northam said the proposed new ban against military-style weapons will be grandfathered in, which means people can keep the guns they already legally bought.

Rutherford said he tried to have the board to move the meeting to Tuesday evening, but it was out of his control. He said the rally allowed them to do what they won't be able to do in front of the board.

"The most important thing we can do as a local government is allow people a place to feel and gather and get to hear on this issue,” said Rutherford.