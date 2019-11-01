Nelson high school student in custody after gun found

A Nelson County High School student is in custody after a weapon was found on campus.

According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, school officials were alerted Friday that a student had a weapon at the school.

The School Resource Officer and administrators were able to detain the student and recovered a handgun.

The post says no known threats were made to either student or staff.

There is no word on charges at this time and the Facebook post does not say anything about the school being placed on any kind of lockdown or alert during this incident.