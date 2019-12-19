New Charlottesville councilors sworn in

Three new members of the Charlottesville City Council were officially sworn in on Thursday.

Lloyd Snook, Sena Magill and Michael Payne all took their oaths of office and will be filling the seats being vacated by Mike Signer, Wes Bellamy and Kathy Galvin.

When asked about some of their goals and priorities, each one mentioned a better working relationship on the dais among other issues.

"My sense is Charlottesville voters want a council that can work together without bickering, without bitterness, and that's what I think we can bring," said Snook. "I think we get along well, I think we can be a good base for collegial relationships."

"My big goal is to work with consensus, and we won't always vote together, but I want to make sure everyone's voice is being heard and honored and we are working together to the best of our ability," commented Magill.

"I'm optimistic and I'm excited," stated Payne. "I think during the campaign, there were a lot of shared priorities on affordable housing, climate change, public transportation. We've already been talking together about dividing the work, and how we can get together on some policy wins on these issues."

The new councilors will attend their first official meeting of the Charlottesville City Council on Jan. 6.