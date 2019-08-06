MACAA selects new head start director

The Monticello Area Community Action Agency selected a new director to lead its Head Start.

Melissa Carter took on the role as Head Start Director a few weeks ago.

Prior to that, she served as the Education, Disability and Mental Health Manager at MACAA for three years.

Carter now oversees 11 Head Start classrooms that MACAA operates in the area.

"I know the program really well and I am really excited about where we can move going forward. So, it is a pretty exciting opportunity for me," said Carter.

She previously served as the Director of Education at the Sylvan Learning Center, the Center Director at the Rainbow Child Care Center and the Staff Development Coordinator at the ARC of the Piedmont.

Carter says she always had a passion for education and helping others.

"When I was a little girl I used to bring all the school workbooks home in the summer to teach everyone and I think that is a pretty common story," she said. "I have a real passion not only for working with kids but for families. For people who just need an extra boost.”

According to a press release, Carter brings 11 years of classroom teaching experience and a depth of experience in early childhood education and organizational management.