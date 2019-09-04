New NFL captain for Waterboys initiative

The Chris Long Foundation reports Myles Garrett, an NFL Pro-Bowler and Cleveland Browns defensive end, is the new captain of the NFL Waterboys program, the foundation's main initiative.

In this role, Garrett will lead several active NFL players who will use their platform as professional athletes to engage fans in efforts to provide water to one million people in East African communities.

“I am thrilled to be the Waterboys NFL captain and continue my work in ensuring that people have access to safe water,” said Garrett. “This is my third year involved with the program and I can't wait to work with my peers around the league, along with fans, to grow Waterboys and build on the momentum that Chris [Long] has generated around this important cause.”

Other NFL players who are involved include Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Beau Allen, Chicago Bears' Kyle Long, Los Angeles Rams' Johnny Hekker, Dallas Cowboys' Zack Martin, and Arizona Cardinals' Brett Hundley.

They will be participating in social media campaigns and fan engagement events that are designed to raise awareness of and funds for the Waterboys initiative.

Garrett will begin by rallying support from Browns fans with a social media campaign under the hashtag #DawgsDigDeep, during which he will ask fans to follow Waterboys on Twitter, tag three friends and use the hashtag.

One fan who does this will win four tickets to the Browns game on Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Garrett will also be working with players in the NBA with the Hoops2o program, the NBA arm of the Waterboys initiative.

Former NFL and University of Virginia player Chris Long founded the initiative with the idea of leveraging the power of sports and athletes to address the global water crisis faster and more efficiently.

Long retired from the NFL in the spring, ending an 11-year career.

He said he wanted to find an active player who shared his passion for clean water and who showed creativity in championing Waterboys.

“I knew right away that Myles was the guy that could carry the torch and lead the NFL Waterboys program,” said Long. “He's young, passionate and sincere in his commitment to helping other people. And he's going to play at a high level for a long time. I know the sky is the limit for what we will accomplish under Myles' leadership. I believe we will reach our one million people served goal during his tenure.”

Long will continue to lead the Waterboys initiative as it grows in the NFL and NBA and as it hopefully expands into other sports leagues.

