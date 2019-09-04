New online reporting system for ACPS students

Albemarle County Public Schools rolled out a new online school safety reporting system for middle and high school students.

Anonymous Alerts, the new reporting system, was introduced in May on a pilot basis at Western Albemarle High School.

The school received about one report per day between May 5 and the end of the school year on June 7, according to a press release.

At the start of the school year, the new system was operating across Albemarle County’s middle and high schools.

Anonymous Alerts is similar to the "see something, say something" concept.

If students see threatening or unsafe activity at school, they can submit a report anonymously by using the app or link on the school’s division website.

Reports are directly sent to school officials and students have the option to engage in an online conversation with the administrator while remaining anonymous.

"This app really provides us an opportunity to maintain the best of both worlds, to allow those students to maintain those relationships with their classmates and peers and to also gain access to that information. That is really critical for us to do our job effectively,” said the division’s Director of Student Services, Dr. Nicholas King.

King says only a handful of students have submitted reports since the start of the school year but he expects those numbers to go up.

The app is not just for students. Parents, staff and community members can also report concerns on the app or online anonymously.