New UVA artificial pancreas being developed for diabetes patients

There may be new hope for those suffering from Type 1 diabetes thanks to a high tech artificial pancreas that is being developed at the University of Virginia

The insulin pump better controls blood sugar levels than current technology.

The machine, which is attached to the body, monitors and regulates the amount of sugar in the patients' bloodstream, meaning no more finger sticks to draw blood for analysis.

Clinical trials based partly at the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology have been held for a number of years, and Dr.

Boris Kovatchev, the director of the center, says it's proven to help patients better manage their insulin intake.

"I hope that we will be able to make life much easier, minus the calculations, minus the finger sticks, minus the injections. The pump does the calculations and injects insulin every five minutes," he said.

The artificial pancreas insulin pump is in the final stages of testing and will soon go before the FDA for approval.

Funding for the breakthrough technology was provided in part by the National Institutes of Health.