New development manager for BGF

A local nonprofit has announced a new development manager.

The Building Goodness Foundation says Sophie Parson has been appointed to the post, effective Oct. 23.

Previously, she served as the executive director of Alliance Française of Charlottesville, where she worked with individual donors, developed a new local partner outreach strategy, and spearheaded the acquisition of a dozen local corporations as sponsors.

Parson's work there also led to a tripling of the organization's donor base by identifying and acquiring new mid-level donors, which allowed it to meet its donation goals for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Parson has also been the lead French teacher at the International School of Charlottesville and she served as the Internal Auditor and Fraud Officer at FM Logistic in Phalsbourg, France.