New director at Center for Survey Research at UVA's Cooper Center

A new director is taking the reins at the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service's Center for Survey Research.

Kara Fitzgibbon is taking on the role while Thomas Guterbock, who directed the center for its first 30 years, is changing to be the Academic Director.

The changes were announced Monday, and Cooper Center Executive Director Larry Terry says these changes will strengthen the Center for Survey Research.

“Tom Guterbock has lead the Center for Survey Research since its founding three decades ago and in doing so created an extremely valuable asset for UVA, the region and the Commonwealth,” he said. "His vision for using surveys in a transformative and impactful way has given public servants and organizations critical information needed to make important decisions, and I know that Kara Fitzgibbon is equally innovative in her approach to the discipline. She has also proven to be a great leader with a community-driven approach to the work she has managed for CSR, so we are excited to see her vision for future opportunities.”

Fitzgibbon says she is grateful for the opportunity and says it is an exciting time to be part of the CSR and the Cooper Center.

"Within CSR, we have our new initiative, BeHeardCVA, along with an increased emphasis on harnessing our work, across all our projects, towards community contribution and betterment," she said. "And then across the Cooper Center, I feel there's not a unified focus and purpose that I know has energized our center, and I look forward to carrying on that momentum."