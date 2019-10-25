New director of Human Resources for Charlottesville

Charlottesville has a new director of Human Resources.

City Manager Tarron Richardson announced on Friday that Michele M. Vineyard has been appointed to the job.

She is coming from Roanoke where she held a similar position.

Vineyard has also worked in the city of Salem and at AFLAC. Additionally, she served as a munitions operations specialist in the U.S. Air Force.

"My 25-year work history, with over 16 years in Virginia local government, has led me to serve in a variety of diverse roles in training, organizational development, and human resources management," she said. "I look forward to joining the community in Charlottesville and to professionally managing and developing our workforce."

Vineyard, who began working for Charlottesville on Oct. 21, reports to Deputy City Manager Letitia Shelton.