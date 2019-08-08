New director of community development announced

Albemarle County has a new director of community development.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has selected Jodie Filardo to fill the role.

According to a release, the Community Development Department is in charge of natural resources and the built environment. It facilitates land use planning by developing, administering and enforcing ordinances and policies to help the county achieve its Comprehensive Plan and corresponding developmental goals.

In her new role, Filardo will lead the departments five divisions of Planning, Zoning, Building, Engineering and GIS.

She has 18 years of public sector experience in revenue management, economic development, sustainability, and community development as well as 20 years of private sector work in system and process engineering and project management.

Most recently, she has been in Arizona, where she founded the Verde Valley Leadership Program, the Regional Economic Organization, the Broadband Coalition, the Yavapai College Foundation, and the Sustainable Economic Development Council.

"This opportunity is a dream come true for me and my family," said Filardo. "Initially, the natural beauty of Albemarle County with its rich history and culture drew me to the position. Though my interactions with the leadership team and the community, I'm impressed with the professionalism, high energy, and innovations in process. It's thrilling to be joining at such an exciting time, and I'm looking forward to serving the people of Albemarle County."

Her first day will be Sept. 9.