New discover sheds light on growth of pancreatic cancer in cells

A new discovery may help explain why promising drugs do and don't work when fighting pancreatic cancer.

According to a release, this discovery by University of Virginia School of medicine researchers shed light on how pancreatic cancer fuels its growth and may help determine which patients cancer drugs will and won't help.

"Pancreatic cancer is a very difficult problem. It has been a very difficult problem for a long time. The survival for pancreatic cancer patients is very low compared to other tumors," said researcher David F.Kashatus, PhD, of the UVA Cancer Center. "We're really trying to understand the biology so that scientists and drug developers can be more informed as they try to tackle this disease. Any progress we can make, no matter how small, is going to be an improvement over the current state of affairs."

Kashatus first proposed this research project in 2012 as a way to look into how cancers go about rewiring cells in the body to fuel themselves.

The release says scientists had previously noted strange changes in the shape of mitochondria in cancer cells that appear to be driven by mutations in the RAS gene.

Kashatus says he wanted to understand what was happening and how it affected the growth of pancreatic cancer.

He found when the mutated RAS gene is activated, it caused the mitochondria to fragment, which supports shifts toward the cancer's fueling process.

The release says this discovery was surprising because the mitochondria were playing an unusual role in the cell in that their division actually helped the cancer establish itself.

However, the process could also prove to be a weakness for cancer that can be exploited to help patients.

Kashatus says that blocking mitochondrial division in tumor sample largely prevented the tumors from growing, and when they did grow, the cancer cells gradually lost mitochondrial function.

The release says the loss of that function was more bad news for the cancer, and could be another weakness for doctors to exploit.

"This mitochondrial fragmentation is really playing two distinct roles: On the one hand, it's promoting this shift in metabolism. But it's also promoting mitochondrial health," said Kashatus. "These two things are combing to drive the pancreatic tumor growth process. So I think this is something that could be therapeutically valuable. But it also really teaches us about pancreatic tumor growth in general."

The release says these finding may help explain the workings of several drugs that are currently in development, and it could help doctors understand which patients those drugs will help.

Kashatus says the drug targeting process is in early development, so this will not be ready for clinical testing soon.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal Cell Reports.