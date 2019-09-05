New executive director for the Oratorio Society

The Oratorio Society of Virginia has a new executive director.

The longest-running community choral ensemble in Charlottesville announced this week that David Perry took up the role on Sept. 1.

Perry is responsible for promoting its mission and goals and for dealing with various administrative and management tasks in support of the organization, such as marketing, development and community outreach.

Perry has more than eight years of experience in music education and a background in arts administration, including serving on the faculties at the University of Virginia and James Madison University.

The Oratorio Society says he founded the Second Movement, a chamber music organization pairing professional musicians with underserved urban youth in New Haven, Connecticut and was also the operations assistant for the Williamsburg Symphony.

Perry has also performed with the Charlottesville Symphony on clarinet.

"It is truly an honor to be asked to serve the Oratorio Society of Virginia's mission," he said. "As a performer and educator, I believe that to make music is, at its essence, to create community and connection through lived experience. As the Oratorio Society's Executive Director, I am excited to bring that transformative experience to Charlottesville."

The Oratorio Society's season will kick off on Dec. 21 with the annual Christmas at the Paramount concerts on the Downtown Mall.

