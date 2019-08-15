New food and drink spots coming to Fifth Street Station

Six new businesses will be calling Fifth Street Station home before the end of the year.

Fifth Street Station Ventures, LLC, has signed a contract with restaurant giant Aramark to lease nearly 12,000 square feet of space in the shopping center.

The new businesses that will be moving in include Auntie Anne's, BurgerFi, Caribou Coffee, Chickie and Pete's, Pei Wei, and Wing Zone.

Two other eateries are also getting ready to open, Basil Mediterranean and Rotika Indian Eats.

"We are thrilled with how the market has responded to our existing retail and restaurant lineup at Fifth Street Station, with many merchants breaking nationwide sales records at this location," said Jeff Garrison, partner at Fifth Street Station Ventures, LLC. "Through this partnership with Aramark, the addition of these new establishments to our food hall concept at the Yard is a win-win for the community, and we can't wait to unveil them to the public."

Construction on the locations for the new businesses is already underway, and all of them are expected to open before the end of the year.