New health clinic coming to Yancey

Part of rural Albemarle County is getting a much needed medical clinic.

The Yancey School Community Center will be housing two offices of the Thomas Jefferson Health District beginning next year.

The former southern Albemarle County school was closed due to attendance numbers, but it was reopened as a community center where local organizations can have offices and more.

Starting in early 2020, the health district will begin a once-a-month clinic where people will be able to access certain services.

"What we have identified is that they would like to see a shared clinical space. We can provide some family planning, some sexual health services, immunizations and but also that other providers that can come in and share,” said Rebecca Schmidt, the Population Health and Outreach Manager for TJHD. “The Southern Albemarle Family practice is located there that's a federally-qualified health center and we partner closely with them as well as our two major health systems in the area and our private health providers."

Schmidt also says there will be a community health representative at the center for 20 hours every week to take appointments and referrals to other services while also working to build trust with the community.