New honorary street marker unveiled for Preston Avenue

A new street marker honoring Asalie Minor Preston was unveiled at the intersection of Preston Avenue and 10th Street Northeast in front of Washington Park on Saturday morning.

Wes Bellamy, a former city councilor, was joined by family members of Asalie Minor Preston to unveil the new signs that will go up on Preston Avenue in the next few weeks.

Bellamy pitched the idea to change the dedication of Preston Avenue in honor of Asalie Minor Preston, who was an African-American educator in segregated schools between 1922 and 1933.

"She was a teacher at the Albemarle trade school as well as a teacher in the city for a number of years," said Bellamy. "Her father, was an individual who also was an incredible educator so those two kind of paved the way and led the way for educators of color."

In February, city councilors voted to change the dedication to Preston Avenue in memory of Asalie Minor Preston. It was originally dedicated to Thomas Lewis Preston, a Confederate soldier. Thomas Preston also owned 29 slaves in a plantation on Grady Avenue.

Bellamy said Thomas Preston's representation with the street was a narrative he wanted to change for the community.

"There is no instance in which we can say we as a community can be okay with having Confederate officers, Confederate kernels, Confederate soldiers, be recognized with their own streets here in the city of Charlottesville," he said. "The power of us saying we're going to change the narrative and to go from a Confederate kernel to a black women educator in terms of a street name is monumental."

Bellamy hopes the new signs will also start a trend in the area to honor people who have made a big impact in the community.

"There are so many unsung heroes who gave so much of their time in our community," said Bellamy. "We as a city, we as county and we as an area have to commit ourselves to telling their stories as well."

The new signs for Preston Avenue will start going up over the next few weeks.