New image of armed robbery suspect released

The Albemarle County Police Department has released a new image of an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred at the Kangaroo gas station on the 1000 block of Rio Road East just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 7.

According to police, the suspect is described as a heavyset African-American man, about 6-foot tall, who entered the store with a weapon and demanded money.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000 or by sending an email to Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.