New initiative focuses on American history and civic education

This week, people marked Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787.

As part of its commemoration, the National Endowment for the Humanities has launched an organization-wide initiative focusing on American history and civic education.

This is also part of commemorations for the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, which will be in 2026.

The new "A More Perfect Union" initiative will provide funding opportunities for humanities projects promoting deeper understanding of American history and culture as well as advancing civic education and knowledge of the core principles of country's government.

"This agency-wide initiative will help Americans better understand the world's oldest constitutional democracy and how our founding ideals are met in a pluralistic society," said NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede in a video for Constitution Day. "As we celebrate the revered document dedicated to 'We the People,' it is essential to share the story of all the people."

According to a release, this initiative will build on NEH's decades-long history of supporting humanities scholarship, public programs, education, and preservation projects that aim to inform and enlighten Americans about the nation's history, culture, literature, law, art and traditions.

It will pursue goals of broadening the reach and impact of such humanities projects, strengthening humanities infrastructure, commemorate the country's democracy, and focus on the needs of military personnel and their families.

The release adds most of the grant programs include special encouragements to applications related to the U.S.'s 250th anniversary.

NEH is working with the U.S. Department of Education to support a national assessment of the state of civics education and knowledge of American history in K-12 education and create new funding opportunities to support projects and commemorations of the 150th and 200th anniversaries of statehood.

