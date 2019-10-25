New mural on Belk shows off local artist's talents

Belk has a new mural on its wall that's big enough to see from Route 29.

Sam Gray, the artist, has been working on it for hours this week.

Belk reached out to the Charlottesville Mural Project, which got Gray on board.

She chose the design of the mural herself and said it was Charlottesville inspired.

"I wanted to do something kind of fun and poppy because the color palette they gave me is so bright,” said Gray. “And they were saying if I want to do something based on Charlottesville, bonus points, so I loosely based this on dogwood flowers."

Belk also donated $2,000 to the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative. Rachel Tucker, assistant store manager of merchandising for Belk, said they want to support local artists.

"A mural is kind of a fun and exciting way for Belk to kind of join fashion and art together,” said Tucker. “It's a wall full of expression, it's creative, it's just like Charlottesville itself and the people we serve in the beautiful city."

Shoppers who spend more than $100 at Belk between Oct. 25 and 27 can get a free portrait session in front of the mural with a professional photographer on Nov. 2.