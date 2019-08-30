New nonprofit cat rescue group needs your help

A new nonprofit animal rescue group has formed to get the word out about containing the feral cat population.

The Cat Action Team has been trying to make life better for outdoor, stray and feral cats.

The nonprofit works in Charlottesville and the neighboring 12 Central Virginia counties.

The group is dedicated to rescuing many outdoor cats through its trap, neuter and return program.

The president of CAT, Betsy Ballenger, says without neutering, the number of feline offspring can become staggering.

"One female cat can start having litters at four months old and she can have up to four litters a year, so if all of those cats survive in seven years, that's over 400,000 cats would be born to miserable lives, disease and whatever else, so we are trying to end that cycle," she said.

Ballinger also says the group has more than 100 traps out right now to capture strays and get them the medical help they need.

