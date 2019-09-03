New online development applications submission method

Developers in Albemarle County have a new way to submit applications for their projects.

Albemarle County has launched an online submission form for applications for subdivisions, site development plans, special use permits and erosion control, per the Water Protection Ordinance.

Applications can use this online form to upload their completed application and associated design plans for a new submittal or a resubmittal.

Once the online submission is done, the applicant will get a transaction number that can be used to make an online payment and complete the application process.

