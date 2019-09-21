New online tool to help fight childhood hunger in Virginia

A new online interactive tool connects partners, shares resources and accelerates efforts to help end childhood hunger in Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the launch of the website FeedVA.org on Friday, as part of the third annual Feed Virginia Day of Action.

The site also aims to strengthen local food systems.

According to a release, it includes a collection of statewide and localized data and resources related to food security, school nutrition, health outcomes, local food access and more.

“In order for every Virginian, especially every child, to have the same shot at a healthy, safe, and successful life, we must ensure equitable access to the nutritious, affordable, and locally-sourced foods that will help them grow and thrive,” said Northam. “The FeedVA website will be a valuable tool and help guide our efforts as we work together to strengthen Virginia's food system and address the needs of families facing food insecurity across the Commonwealth.”

The release adds many Virginians are having difficulty accessing healthy and affordable food for their families.

The Map the Meal Gap report from Feeding American found more than 863,000 Virginians experienced food insecurity in 2017, including more than 247,000 children.

Last year, Northam signed an executive order to re-establish the Children's Cabinet, which has food priority areas and one of those is nutrition and food security.

The cabinet is supported by working groups that include experts from state agencies, nonprofits, and advocacy organizations.

“Every sector has a role to play to improve food access including agriculture, education, health, and a variety of others,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “With the new FeedVA tool, we can see exactly where our children's food insecurities are the highest and find ways to work together to eliminate childhood hunger in Virginia.”

Hunger can impact many aspects of a child's life, including health and education.

The release says the new website expands on the work of the Virginia Food Access Network, which was created by the previous Commonwealth's Council on Bridging the Nutritional Divide, which was chaired by former first lady Dorothy McAuliffe.

