New partnership offers weatherization upgrades

A new partnership will help certain residents weatherize their home and increase their overall energy efficiency.

The Charlottesville Department of Utilities has partnered with the Local Energy Alliance Program, or LEAP, to create the Charlottesville Gas Energy Efficiency Program, or CGEEP.

This is a pilot program that is free to income-qualified residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County who are Charlottesville Gas customers.

According to a release, it will help residents reduce their utility costs, decrease the carbon footprint of the city and Albemarle County, and reduce water usage in households.

Qualified residents will work with a LEAP Home Energy Coach, who will perform an energy audit of their home and select the most appropriate energy-saving measures based on the need of the home and potential energy-efficiency improvements.

The residents, whether they own their home or rent it, will get energy-efficiency upgrades at no cost. Renters will need to get written authorization from their landlord before any upgrades will be completed.

This new program is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the release says funding for it and guidelines may be changed or discontinued at any time.

Anyone with questions should contact Irene Peterson by calling (434) 970-3812, sending an email to peterson@charlottesville.org, or by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.