New partnership to expand CDL credentialing opportunities

A new partnership aims to increase opportunities for Virginians to get access to commercial driver credentialing services.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the partnership between the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the Virginia Community College System on Tuesday.

It's called the FastForward CDL Passway Program.

"One of my highest priorities as governor is ensuring that every region, every community and every Virginian has an opportunity to participate in the Commonwealth's economic progress," said Northam. " This new partnership will build on our continued efforts to expand affordable, accessible high education options and will help meet the needs of a growing number of Virginia businesses looking for skilled commercial drivers."

According to a release, Commercial Driver's License, or CDL, training offerings are being expanded through the FastForward program.

Community college students who are seeking such training will be able to complete the entire credentialing process at a designated community college in Virginia without have to go to a DMV office.

The students will take their classroom and in-vehicle skills training and get their CDL learner's permit and license at a participating community college campus location.

The release says the DMV is using its web-based SecuriTest remote knowledge testing system and mobile operations programs to enable this testing and credentialing at the community colleges.

The first community college participants in the program include the Blur Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, the Piedmont Virginia Community College in Albemarle County, and the Wytheville Community College.

