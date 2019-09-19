New partnership to help CASPCA help military families

A local animal shelter is expanding its efforts to help veterans and active-duty military personnel.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has announced a new partnership with the Living Free Together organization, which is based in Albemarle County.

According to a release, Living Free Together is committed to providing active, non-active, and retired military families with the life skills and support they need to face their next big challenge.

The organization provides various activities, such as the Fearless Family Nights that include dinner, activities and workshops. These events are taking place every Monday between Oct. 7 and Nov. 18, except for Nov. 4, in Earlysville.

Past and current military personnel and their families can attend, and pet owners can bring their dog for training.

Through this new partnership, CASPCA will have dogs involved in some of the organization's programs.

"This is a great way for the SPCA to be there to support veteran and active-duty military personnel who are interested in adopting, fostering or deepening their bond with their current pet," said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter. "We're excited to work with Living Free Together to improve outreach for our military community."

The shelter will have animals involved in dog training programs and an animal socialization session for teens.

The animals will help attendees build confidence in their dog-handling skills, to allow them to be more comfortable when they interact with pets.

There will be a 2019-2020 Kick-Off Party on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. near Charlottesville.

For more information, call (804) 218-5505, send an email to livingfree2gether@gmail.com, or click on the link in the Related Links box.

In August, CASPCA launched a program that allows veterans to adopt certain cats or dogs at no charge.