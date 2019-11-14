New plan aims to increase Virginia's international trade

A new plan lays out a goal to expand Virginia's international trade output by 50 percent over the next 15 years.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the comprehensive International Trade Strategic Plan for Virginia on Wednesday.

According to a release, the plan aims to increase the Commonwealth's position in exports per capita to be among the top 20 states in the country by 2035. Virginia is currently 41st in the nation.

Northam highlighted initiatives to support existing businesses in building their capabilities and expanding networks and markets as well as attracting and promoting export-intensive companies that can serve as growth-drivers for the economy.

"International trade is a powerful economic engine for our COmmonwealth," he said. "Maintaining Virginia's position as the best state to do business and ensuring that all regions of the Commonwealth can participate in our economic growth requires that we boost our international trade. Virginia has a great deal to offer, including the East Coast's deepest port, and we are committed to doing more to support and promote growth-minded companies as they successfully expand into global markets."

A steering committee of state and business officials from across Virginia developed the plan, including getting input from companies, state and federal agencies, trade associations, and regional and local leaders from across various sectors and industries to create recommendations representing a varied cross-section of Virginia.

The release says Virginia has highly-regarded international trade development programs and a track record of supporting export growth with companies of all sizes, but the Commonwealth trails other states in international trade activity.

In exports per capita, Virginia currently ranks 41st in the United States and in imports as a share of gross state product, the Commonwealth is ranked 38th.

The plan identifies more than two dozen initiatives across three categories to support existing companies with international trade and expand trade-intensive businesses.

In Eexports, the work will aim to expand the capacity of state agencies to build capabilities, facilitate connections and share risk with firms that export products.

In the International Supply Chains, there will be work to increase the focus of state agencies to build capabilities and facilitate connections for firms that import critical elements of their supply chains.

And in the Business Attraction, Infrastructure, Tourism and other Enablers category, the work will focus on fully align business expansion and recruitment activity with international trade efforts, advocate for investments in logistics infrastructure and tourism strategies, enhance the state's ability to serve businesses by increasing coordination among state agencies, and engage state and federal leaders to strategically raise awareness of trade issues.

The release says these initiatives may be able to double the number of internationally trading firms supported by Virginia, which could add nearly $18 billion in annual exports and create more than 150,000 jobs.

It adds this increase will position the Commonwealth as a leader in export activity, diversify the state's economy, and contribute to a better quality of life across all of the state's regions.

For more information on the International Trade Strategic Plan, click on the link in the Related Links box.