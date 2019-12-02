New report finds Americans weigh more this decade

It’s the time of the year when stepping on the scale is out of sight and out of mind.

A new report finds that Americans weigh more this decade than the last, and that's fine by them.

A new report finds 40% of Americans are content with the numbers on their scales, even though they are heavier this decade than they were in the previous one.

A recently released Gallup poll found 28% of surveyed Americans weighed 200 pounds or more between 2010 and 2019, a four-point jump from the previous decade.

It points out the increase happened at the same time new fad diets promising quick results gained popularity.

One way to look at the shift: it may reflect changing attitudes toward weight and body image.

However, experts said heavier numbers on the scale are not necessarily healthy.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a weight of 200 pounds can be considered overweight or even obese for the majority of Americans who are shorter than 6’4”.

The CDC said excessive weight gain is tied to several leading causes of death, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and some cancers.

Experts recommend eating healthier foods that have fewer calories instead of sacrificing food completely.

In the U.S., obesity is considered an epidemic.

More than 70% of American adults are overweight or obese, according to a recent National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.