New restaurants looking to hire

Several restaurants are getting ready to open at Fifth Street Station and they need workers.

Aramark will be opening the five restaurants and it is looking for about 125 people to work in them.

The company is working with Virginia Career Works to get the word out about the openings and to connect with job-seekers.

As part of that, Aramark will be one of the Employers of the Week on Dec. 5, along with the U.S. Census 2020 and the University of Virginia.

Representatives from all three will be at the Virginia Career Works office on Glenwood Station from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to talk with those representatives about available jobs.

Aramark will also be participating in the Virginia Career Works' monthly job fair at the Northside Library on Dec. 11.