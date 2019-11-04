New scam targets people using bank cards

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new scam is taking aim at people who use bank cards.

AARP Virginia says this type of scam is called a bank impostor scam.

In it, the scammer poses as a bank representative who offers to pick up a customer's "compromised" bank card.

It begins over the phone with the impostor offering to send a "senior services" agent to the victim's house to pick up their credit card or debit card and PIN so the non-existent problem can be addressed.

The scammer then can generate large amounts of credit card debt or drain a checking account that is attached to a debit card.

AARP says banks do not have any kind of "senior service centers" from which bank employees can be sent to go to a customer's home.

Anyone who receives a call like this should just hang up.

 
